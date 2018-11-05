The Smithers Town Council is getting sworn in tonight.

The ceremony starts at 6:30 in the Smithers Town Office on 1027 Aldous Street.

Judge William Jackson will conduct the oath of office for Mayor Taylor Bachrach and the six councillors.

New Council

Casda Thomas

Frank Wray Incumbent

Gladys Atrill Incumbent

Lorne Benson Served prior to 2014

Greg Brown Incumbent

John Buikema

Following the ceremony, council will choose which councillors to added to the boards and committees throughout the town.

Residents will get a chance to meet and talk with their new councillors following the ceremony.

The first Town Council meeting will take place next Tuesday the 13th at 6:30 PM.