The Smithers Town Council is getting sworn in tonight.

The ceremony starts at 6:30 in the Smithers Town Office on 1027 Aldous Street.

Judge William Jackson will conduct the oath of office for Mayor Taylor Bachrach and the six councillors.

New Council
Casda Thomas
Frank Wray                 Incumbent
Gladys Atrill                Incumbent
Lorne Benson              Served prior to 2014
Greg Brown                 Incumbent
John Buikema

Following the ceremony, council will choose which councillors to added to the boards and committees throughout the town.

Residents will get a chance to meet and talk with their new councillors following the ceremony.

The first Town Council meeting will take place next Tuesday the 13th at 6:30 PM.