The Friends of the Smithers Library book sale over the weekend raised over $6000 to support the Smithers Library.

Treasurer for the Friends of the Library and Chairperson for the Library Board, Wally Bergen said the group has been putting on the book sale for over 20 years now.

“It is probably the best book sale we have ever had,” he said.

Bergen says the book sale is run purely on donation, with the largest this year being a cheque for $100.

In total, they were able to raise $6116.66 that will be split between fundraising for the new library building and new computers and books that the library needs.

Bergen says the primary fundraising for the new library and art gallery building will start in February.

“Thank all the volunteers who helped us set up the book sale and all the people who came to donate,” Added Bergen.