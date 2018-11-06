North American markets are seeing gains, but the growth is weighted by the US midterms. On Bay Street, the TSX is up 18 points to 15,236 and across the border the Dow is up 79 points to 25,540. Investors are waiting to see how the political landscape changes after Americans vote today, with reports suggesting Donald Trump will lose Republican control of the House of Representatives, causing issues for any future policies he wants to pass.

Oil continues to sink after US officials gave eight countries a free pass to continue exporting oil from Iran. The price of US crude is down to 62.96 a barrel.

The Loonie is falling slightly to 76.18 cents US.