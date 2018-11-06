Smithers Town Council swearing-in ceremony and the town hall on November 5 | Photo by of Sawyer Bogdan

The library project, infrastructure, and reconciliation are just three of the five priorities Mayor Taylor Bachrach said he hopes the council will focus on moving forward.

Last night the Smithers Town Council was sworn into office for the next four years.

Mayor Bachrach said moving forward he encourages citizens to get more involved, and council will work on making sure their voices are better heard.

“The library project, asset management, climate action, economic development, and reconciliation; there are five areas in which I believe we have an opportunity for great progress,” he says

Returning Councillor Gladys Atrill says moving forward the library project would be her main priority.

She says the previous council worked hard to put all the steps in place so they can hopefully be ready for the grant deadline in the new year.

Councillor Atrill was also appointed as Deputy Mayor, to fill in for Bachrach when he is unavailable.

“It is always exciting to have a new beginning, it is a bit of a mixed group, we have some new councillors, and some returning, and I am looking forward to how we work together to move things forward,” said Atrill.