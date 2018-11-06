Elections BC set up camp across the province | Kyle Balzer, My Bulkley Lakes Now

Registered voters across the province have until the end of the month to put a stamp on what voting system they want in 2021.

Until the deadline, Elections BC is tallying the percentage of packages received.

As of this afternoon, the Stikine electoral area is behind the provincial average of 1% as only 0.2% of eligible residents have sent in their ballots.

That’s only 25 of the near 14,000 eligible voters in the Northwestern constituency out of more than 3.2 million in BC.

Voters who didn’t receive a referendum package can request one up until Friday, November 23rd.

For more information on the voting systems, you can click here.