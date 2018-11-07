Stewart RCMP located the family of a man who has been missing for over 40 years within hours of reaching out to the public.

Stewart RCMP Cst. Rob Gardner says they believed Gerhard Krausnig had a relative living or who had lived in the Smithers area.

Gardner added because of new technology the RCMP is updating all their missing person files to make sure they have a DNA sample in case they find any new evidence.

“We want to thank everyone; we were able to have contact with the family the same day the press release was sent out last Friday. By dinner time I was able to contact the family directly,” said Gardner.

This is the first case Gardner said the Stewart RCMP has updated, but they are reviewing all their other missing person cases to see if DNA is needed.

Gerhard Krausnig was reported missing on July 2, 1977, after a boating mishap, while fishing the Nass River, near the Meziadin River junction in Stewart BC.

There are no new current developments in Krausnig’s case, but Stewart RCMP Cpl Kevin Wright says, “missing person’s files are never concluded, until the missing person is located, no matter how long it takes.”