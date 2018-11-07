The Grassy Plains Country Store in Burns Lake on fire on Nov7 | Photo Courtesy of Manon Laviolette on the **** Yeah Burns Lake-the Lakes District Facebook page.

The Grassy Plains Country Store in Burns Lake is on fire.

A witness said they reported seeing the fire started before 9 AM.

The store is at 34107 Keefes Landing Road.

Local resident, Manon Laviolette says the family who owns the building, and lives in an apartment above it was inside when the fire started but everyone managed to get out safely.

The Southside Volunteer Fire Department is currently on scene fighting the fire but the cause is unknown at this point.

Residents can be seen in photographs helping fight the fire by moving flammable items away from the building.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.