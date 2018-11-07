A car accident has left one person in the hospital and is responsible for the power being out in the area of over 4 hours last night.

The accident happened Highway 16 at Weme road near Telkwa just after 11 PM last night.

Smithers RCMP Corporal Kevin Christensen say that driver was taken to Bulkley Valley Regional Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Adding that “speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.”

Smithers RCMP is still investigating the incident but there are no charges at this time.

The vehicle hit a BC hydro pole, breaking it at the base, causing a power outage for over 1700 residents in Telklwa and Smithers.

Power was restored to residents before 4 AM.