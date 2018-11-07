ICBC Road Safety and Community Coordinator, Doug MacDonald with Smithers Prevention Community Safety Officer, Matt Davey on Main Street in Smithers handing out reflectors to pedestrians on November 7 | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan

ICBC was out with Smithers Prevention and Community Safety on Main St. in Smithers today trying to keep pedestrian safe.

ICBC and a community safety officer were handing out reflectors for people to put on their clothing.

ICBC Road Safety and Community Coordinator, Doug MacDonald, says as daylight savings time starts and the sky get darker quicker each day it is vital that drivers can see pedestrians.

“If you can be seen it is going to be easier for drivers to see you as well,” said MacDonald.

He says it is all part of Pedestrian Safety Month, happening between mid-October to November.

Smithers Prevention Community Safety Officer, Matt Davey “I have noticed we have a very active community with both cyclists and pedestrians, and particularly this time of year it is the darkest of the dark. A lot of people out in the evenings, walking their dogs and riding their bikes and not using reflectors as well as they should.”

MacDonald says it is essential for drivers to be on the lookout for pedestrians especially those in black and not wearing reflectors.

He says those who did not get a reflector can get one from Smithers Prevention and Community Safety.