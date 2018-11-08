Kelly Zacharias-Smithers Fire Rescue is receiving the Bill Grindlay-Life Member of Muscular Dystrophy Canada, From left to rightMike Kaye-Board Chairman of Muscular Dystrophy Canada the Bill Grindlay Muscular Dystrophy Fire Department of the Award for the BC & Yukon region and the top fundraising event for the same region. | Photo Courtesy of Kelly Zacharias-Smithers Fire Rescue

The Smithers Fire Depart recently passed a $1-million fundraising benchmark and was honoured with three awards for their Support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Since 1991 the Smithers Fire and Rescue has raised over $1-million cumulatively for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

At a ceremony on October 27, the department won the 2017/18 BC Yukon Bill Grindlay Fire Department of the year award, 2017/18 Top Single Department Event Award, and the National 2018 Dr. David Green Impact Award.

Smithers Deputy Fire Chief, Kelly Zacharias says it has been a tradition since 1954 for firefighters to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy.

“We are very honoured, but we graciously accept them on behalf of a community that supports all of our efforts,” said Zacharias.

Last year the department raised $50,000 through the year in fundraising efforts, with the largest being their Harley Davidson Raffle.

Zacharias says last year the raffle raised $44,000 and this year’s raffle is just about to get underway.

People can start buying tickets for this year’s raffle as early as November 17, from the Fire Department, Harley Davidson Shop, and the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge.