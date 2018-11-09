Postal workers at the Smithers Canada Post Office on Strike on November 9, 2018, | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan

As of 7 AM this morning, Postal workers in Smithers, Telkwa, Houston, and Hazelton walked off the job as Part of Candian post rotating strike.

Canda Post offices across the country have been participating in a rotating strike since October 22 to try and get better working conditions and better job security.

A counter Staff worker at the Smithers Post office, Marc Barralon says they do not want the strike to affect residents.

“if any disability or pensions cheques fall on one of these days, we have someone from the union that goes in, and they will go ahead and deliver those because we do not want any unfortunate things to happen to our customs because of our strike.”

Barralon says the main reason they are striking is that postal workers who deliver mail door to door are being forced to do a lot more than 8 hours.

He says a mediator was brought in to help with negotiations so hopefully, the strike will end soon.