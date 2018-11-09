The government has announced funding for high school trades programs across the province, including School District 54.

The district is getting $20,000 to support youth apprenticeships within the Bulkley Valley.

Apprenticeship Advisor for NorthWest Industry Training Authority (ITA), Sebastien Paquet says the funding supports the program, students and promotes the program to employees to make them more aware of the opportunity.

“In BC there is going to be a big need of 70 thousand people in skilled trades in the next ten years, mostly due to retiring people and economic growth,” said Paquet.

The ITA Youth Work in Trades lets students from grade 10 to 12 start their apprenticeships while earning credits for school.

Paquet says that students in the program can earn up to 16 credits towards graduation in addition to receiving a paycheque and get a head start on their apprenticeships for going into trades.

He says the Kitimat LNG announcement “is going to be another big opportunity that lets students start their apprenticeship earlier and know about the trades sooner.”