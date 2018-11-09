WATCH:

Enbridge says natural gas will flow at 80% capacity by an unknown date following October’s pipeline explosion north of Prince George.

However, Fortis BC says the flow is only at 50%, which doesn’t match what province consumes in a typical winter.

“We are still operating with a constrained supply of natural gas. We are starting to see usage creep up a little bit, and obviously, weather plays a factor. The best case scenario is a 20% shortfall and it really enforces the need to conserve.”

– Sean Beardow, Fortis BC Spokesperson

Customers are being asked again to turn down thermostats & reduce hot water intake for the short-term future.