Thom Barker's Lady Macbeth is Afraid of the Dark book on display at Hedderson's Store in St. Lunaire-Griquet, NL | Photo Courtesy of Thom Barker

News reporter, and now children author, former Smithereen Thom Barker has been keeping busy since leaving the town.

His self-published children’s book, Lady Macbeth is Afraid of the Stairs follows the hilarious tails of Barker’s Newfoundlander Lady Macbeth who is scared of everything.

Barker is currently living in St. Anthony Newfoundland with his four-year-old dog working as a reporter.

“I take my dog for a walk every single day, and we would be out walking, and all of a sudden her tail and ears would go up, and I would go over, and it would be something like a paper bag or tire,” said Barker.

Since releasing the book at the end of last year; he says they have sold about a thousand copies.

Barker says the response from people has been great, with parents contacting him saying it is their children’s favourite book.

“Lady told me her daughter makes her read it to every night,” said Barker.

The illustrations were done by his childhood friend Dave Rheaume whom he used to make movies and comic books with when they were teenagers.

The book is currently sold online at Amazon, Chapters, and Barnes and Noble as well as a few retail stores.