Earlier this week bear bait was removed from the hunting section of the Prince George Canadian Tire after residents raised concerns.

It is illegal to use bear to lure an animal in the province of British Columbia, but it is not illegal to sell it.

CBC reports the product was also stocked in Canadian Tires in Terrace, Quesnel, and Smithers.

Manager for the Smithers Canadian Tire says they had the product but never put it on the shelves and disposed of it because it is illegal for people to use.

Co-founder of Northern Lights Wildlife Society, Angelika Langen said it’s a good thing they pulled the product from the shelves.

“If you need to bait an animal to shoot it, then I think you’re not hunting anymore you’re just killing,” said Langen.

She says bears often have to pay the price for residents negligence.

“Lots of people are not considerate when it comes to wildlife in keeping what attracts bears under control. Like their fruit trees, garbage, bird feeders and so on,” Langen said.