Mark Zuckerberg recently declined an invitation from a Northern MP to give a statement on “disinformation” and “fake news.”

Bob Zimmer, MP for Prince George, Peace River, Northern Rockies and Chair of the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics, teamed up with Damian Collins, UK MP and others to create a “special international joint committee” aimed at getting some answers from the creator of Facebook.

“I’m growing increasingly troubled by the lack of respect Mr. Zuckerberg and Facebook continue to show our nations and the citizens we represent by once again declining our calls to give testimony,” said Zimmer.

“There are still many unanswered questions and new concerning revelations that I believe only Mr. Zuckerberg, as CEO of Facebook, can respond to. Just this week came news that Facebook had pulled down 115 accounts from its platforms that ‘may be engaged in coordinated inauthentic behaviour’.”

“By rejecting our calls to appear, it calls into question how seriously Mr. Zuckerberg and Facebook take protecting our citizens privacy and fake news vulnerabilities,” he said.

“That is why I am once again adding my name to the growing list of Parliamentarians from around the world who are calling on Mr. Zuckerberg to answer our questions in person.”