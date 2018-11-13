Smithers’ new Town Council is getting to work right away with their first official public meeting tonight.

Items on the docket range from an update on tourism numbers, policy approval for possible cannabis retail stores, and Mayor Taylor Bachrach’s report from the District Transit Committee.

Council is also expected to finalize their freshman-year schedule, which also includes appearances at provincial and regional gatherings.

This includes the BC Natural Resources Forum and the North Central Local Government Association’s (NCLGA) annual conference.

The meeting begins at 6:30PM from Town Hall on Aldous Street.