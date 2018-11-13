This year’s Remembrance Day marked the 100th anniversary of the end of the first World War.

The Town of Smithers commemorated the anniversary with a parade to the cenotaph followed by a ceremony.

The ceremony attracted a crowd of hundreds of people to pay their respects to veterans from the first world war to those currently fighting.

“Our act of remembrance not only embraces the memories of those who fell in the First World War but in our conflicts to which Canadians have been involved in since that time,” said Pastor Douglas Campbell.

Approximately 61,000 Canadians were killed and 172,000 wounded, in World War 1.

“It was the war to end all wars yet that armistice was broken 25 years later with the onset of World War 2. From the end of the second World War to present day, Canadian soldiers have fought for peace in Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, Bosnia, Rwanda, Iraq, Afghanistan, and in small operations worldwide,” said Campbell.

Resident and family members laid wreaths around the Smithers cenotaph to honour those who had lost their lives following a moment of silence.

The ceremony was finished by a community get together at the Smithers Legion.

Campbell said, “Canadian soldiers currently, put themselves in harm’s way in 31 operations worldwide.”