Smithers residents are now one step closer to being able to buy marijuana close to home.

At Tuesday night’s council meeting, council adopted the proposed cannabis policy and moved forward with zoning and business licensing bylaws.

“I think our community is well on the way to having our ducks in a row regarding the licensing of Cannabis retailers,” said Mayor Taylor Bachrach.

Bachrach said the business licensing bylaw can be adopted as early as the next meeting.

The plan is to license cannabis businesses similar to the way liquor stores are licensed with the exception of the buffer zones.

The next step for the town to finalize everything is a public hearing for the proposed zoning bylaw which includes the 150-metre buffer zone around all elementary schools.

Bachrach says before that happens residents will be given ample notice so they can voice their concerns.

“To have a cannabis retail store you will have to be in a zone that allows it, be out of the school buffer zone, have a valid business, and once you have those things in place there will be opportunities for local business people,” said Bachrach.