The dust levels are high once again within the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District, specifically within the District of Houston.

An air advisory has been issued by Environment Canada as a result of this morning’s activity and high concentrations continue to build up.

According to BC Air Quality Meteorologists, dust levels are well above the normal mark of 25-micrograms-per-cubic-metre (see below).

Houston’s bylaw is also in effect where woodstoves should not be burning while the advisory is in place.

Northern Health suggests those with chronic underlying conditions to stay in an air-conditioned room, especially kids, seniors, and those with lung or heart disease.

Drivers are also being asked to avoid industrial roads and high traffic areas.

For more information, you can click here.

The statement comes three days after Burns Lake was taken off an advisory of their own.