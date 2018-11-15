Brexit drama is putting stress on the markets this morning. Various British officials have started resigning over the controversial EU divorce draft proposal while Theresa May attempts to gain support in Parliament. This follows a list of other market problems, including Apple woes, trade war worries and interest rate concern, which led to the TSX just scraping by from having another losing day and plunged the Dow into the red.

Gold is benefiting as it gains to 1,210 an ounce.

There could be some reprieve this morning as Walmart earnings and a US commerce department report on spending are expected.

The Loonie is still treading water at 75.60 cents US, strengthened by a sudden surge in demand for natural gas.

Volatility in crude prices continues as US oil shrugs off market worries of over production, pushing to 56.26 a barrel.