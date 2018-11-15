Small businesses and crafters are getting together in Telkwa to help out a local family in need.

The Juniper Health and Fitness Christmas Shopping Event is raising money for the Maclean family, who whose son has been diagnosed with cancer.

“In early October, 10-year-old Sonny Maclean was diagnosed with diffuse iris melanoma—a condition that’s extremely rare in children. The family will be traveling to and from Vancouver children’s hospital which will be financially taxing. All money raised at this event will go directly to this family,” according to Joni Jones of the fitness centre.

The event takes place this Saturday from 1-5pm at Juniper Health and Fitness. Entry is by donation and raffle tickets will be available.

“Come out, support your local businesses before Christmas, all while supporting a family in need,” said Jones.