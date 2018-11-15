It’s the grand opening of the Bulkley Valley Child Development Centre, and fundraising has exceeded expectations.

Kerri Bassett, Executive Director of the centre, said the original goal was $995,000.00 for the new building in Smithers, and today they’ve raised exactly $1,012,222.74.

“This project enabled us to offer a broader range of programs, enhance our service delivery and better meet the needs of children and families.”

Bassett said the new regional location will be able to support their centres in Vanderhoof, Burns Lake and the Hazeltons. Collectively the organization delivers services to over 700 children and families in over 30 communities.

They’re opening their doors from 2-8pm at 1471 Columbia Drive today to give tours, information and recognize the donors and supporters who helped them reach their goal.

“We want to thank individuals, corporations, foundations and all levels of government who recognized the merit of this project, without them we wouldn’t have been able to achieve this great new building.”