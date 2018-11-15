Fourteen northern BC communities are receiving more than $2.5 million in annual support grants from the Province. A number of Bulkley Valley and Lakes District communities are benefitting through this, including Smithers ($129,789), Hazelton ($24,376), Burns Lake ($8,795), and Houston ($330).

Each November, the BC government pays local governments grants-in-lieu of property taxes to reimburse municipalities and regional districts for services they provide for provincial properties. This includes parks, sewers, roads, and fire protection. Municipalities can use the funding for sewers, roads, and fire protection. The dollar value of these grants is determined under the Municipal Air Act. The Province pays the same amount through grants-in-lieu that would be paid through property taxes. Schools and hospitals are exempt from paying municipal property taxes by law and are not part of the calculation. Also excluded are provincial assets such as highways, forests, and land under the control, management, or administration of a Crown corporation.

“Local governments throughout B.C. play a critical role in ensuring communities throughout the province are healthy, safe and prosperous,” said Jinny Sims, Minister of Citizens’ Services, in a statement.

“Grants-in-lieu help municipalities and regional districts provide important local services that British Columbians depend on.”

In total, 53 BC communities will benefit from nearly $16 million in lieu of property taxes.