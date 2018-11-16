Conestess for the 5th Miss Judged beauty pageant at the Bulkley Valley Brewery having there makeup done, October 19, 2018, | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan

The fifth bi-annual Miss Judged beauty pageant is a sold-out event this weekend.

Executive Administrator at Northern Society For Domestic Peace, Arika Owen says tickets sold out within an hour, but there might still be some to find one.

“There’s usually a little bit of an online scramble for tickets at the last minute. Some contestants have extra tickets, and they auction them off online to raise more money,” said Owen.

All the money raised is going to support the men’s council programs the Northern Society For Domestic Peace runs in Smithers, Hazelton, and Houston.

Owen says they are hoping to raise enough money to support the program for the next two years.

“Its a key piece in ending violence in our communities but unfortunately there is not a lot of funding available so we have to fundraise to make sure men can get the support they need.”

The men will be fully decked out in evening gowns and makeup for the big night tomorrow at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge.