The Houston Figure Skating Club is raising money to make sure all students can afford to skate.

Auction Coordinator Lori McEwen said the ladies only auction is their number one event of the year.

“Without this fundraiser, people could not afford to skate because of the cost of the ice, the insurance, and the coaching,” said McEwen.

The club has over 50 students ranging in age from 3-years-old to 17.

Tickets are still available at Vybz Hair and Day Spa in Houston.

After the fundraiser, McEwen said there will be a dance open to the general public for $10 a person.

“Its super fun and promises to be a good time,” said McEwen.