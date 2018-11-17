Tom Miedema, the owner of Black Mountain Forge, work on display at the Out of Hand Christmas market on November 16, 2018, | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan

At the Out of Hand Christmas market you usually see knitting, ornaments and some baked goods but this year there is a new type of craftsman – a blacksmith.

Tom Miedema, the owner of Black Mountain Forge, says he started about 15 years ago as a hoppy but this last year has started trying to make it a full-time business.

Miedema says it is great getting to be his own boss and have the freedom to set his own schedule.

“When I walk into my shop I can decide what I want to make if my order list is not too long so I can be a little bit creative,” Miedema said.

A welder and fabricator by trade, Miedema is self-taught when it comes to blacksmithing.

“I have always worked with metals, but I got tired of doing equipment and construction and just wanted to make stuff people like,” said Miedema.

Based out of Houston, he makes everything from hooks for $8 to intricate flower designs and gates that can range in the thousands.

He says he can make any items people may want for in the home and the garden.

For those wanting to check out is work, Miedema says he goes to farmers markets in Houston, Smithers, and Burns Lake and has a Facebook page called Black Mountain Forge.