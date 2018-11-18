Enbridge has announced that the National energy Board has allowed them to increase operating capacity to one of their pipelines after the October explosion.

From the release:

“The National Energy Board has issued an amending order, increasing the maximum allowable operating pressure on the T-South system’s 36-inch pipeline from 80 per cent to 85 per cent of normal operating pressure at the time of the incident. Enbridge expects this will allow us to gradually increase capacity from the current 0.9 Bcf/d to approximately 1 Bcf/d at the Huntingdon area by November 22, 2018.”

The company says they are still working to restore the system to 100%, and are working on “integrity digs” and inline pipeline inspections on a segment by segment basis.