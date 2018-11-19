Canada Post calls for cooling-off period for Christmas season

Canada Post is asking its workers to put the strike on hold for the Christmas season.

Following another failed attempt to reach an agreement with the union, the company is suggesting a cooling-off period to deal with the growing backlog of packages. It will pay $1,000 to each unionized employee who goes back to work. Canada Post is giving the union until this afternoon to respond.

Public Safety Canada to run second test of Alert Ready texts

Don’t worry it’s only a test.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the feds will run a second test of the revamped Alert Ready system on November 28th. The new text function was tested in May, with many Canadians claiming they never received it. Alert Ready warns of potential life-threatening situations.

Canadian civil rights activist now the face of $10 bill

Canadian activist Viola Desmond will be immortalized officially today.

Desmond’s face is now being printed on the $10 bill making her the first Canadian woman to appear on the country’s currency. Desmond became a part of Canada’s history after she was arrested for refusing to leave a whites-only section of a movie theatre.