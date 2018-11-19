Commuters may want to find another route to work this week if they use highway 16 through Smithers.

The eastbound lane on highways 16 is closed between Manitoba street and Columbia street in Smithers for utility work.

Drive BC says the lane will remain closed from 9:30 AM Today until Thursday at 3:30 PM.

There are additional delays between Topley and Burns Lake on Highway 16.

Drive BC says there is a single lane alternating traffic between Hossack Road and Murphy Road.

The maintenance is expected to last until November 27, at 4 PM.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.