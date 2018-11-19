Youth sports teams in some smaller communities are getting attention from the Cougars.

The Cougars and Northern Mat & Bridge have partnered up to purchase 300 game tickets they will be giving out to sports teams in communities west of Prince George.

Vanderhoof, Fort St. James, Fraser Lake, Burns Lake, Houston and Smithers are eligible for the tickets.

Andy Beesley, Vice President of Business for the Cougars said they were thrilled when they heard of the idea to bring youth sports team to the games.

“A lot of times small town teams feel a little neglected and that they’re a bit isolated. I know that in Prince George here we actually feel the opposite and we like to welcome those teams and want them to feel welcomed. I know that our fans are going to get a big kick out of saying hi to them and show them that we do actually care about them,” said Beesley.

“They’re all going to be sitting together, we’re going to make sure we get pictures of them up on the big giant scoreboard and that we do some shout outs for them. We’ll let everybody know where they’re sitting and make sure they feel really special that day.”

Youth teams who want to enquire about the tickets can contact Account Executive Caleb Wilson at 250-596-9965, or email caleb.wilson@pgcougars.com.