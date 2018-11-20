The Juniper Fundraiser on Saturday raised over $600 for a local boy diagnosed with cancer and more money still coming in.

Owner of Juniper Health and Fitness, Joni Jones said the fundraiser went great.

“It gets people through the door to check out what I had going on here and at the same time raises money for a good cause and gives back to the community for supporting my new business, said Jones.”

The event itself she says raised $575 from all the merchants that showed up and then the raffle for a gift basket is still going on.

She says the raffle tickets can be purchased until Saturday from her business either in person or via e-transfer.

All the money raised is going to support ten-year-old Sonny from Smithers who was diagnosed with cancer only a month ago.

Jones said there is also a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the family and help offset the costs of traveling back and forth from Smithers to Vancouver.