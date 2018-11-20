A local woman from Witset is keeping the memory of the missing and murdered indigenous women alive with the red dress campaign.

The red dress is a symbol for the thousands of indigenous women who have gone missing in Canada and who’s cases have never been solved.

Witset Daycare Manager, Charmayne Nikal is selling handmade red dress pins (at cost) for $20.

She said there have been quite a few women who have gone missing from the community over the years.

“I had ordered them when Jessica went missing, and the whole situation was not very nice, but we just want to be able to honour, support, and bring a lot more awareness to the Bulkley Valley,” said Nikal.

There is still no new information in the death of Jessica Patrick (Balczer).

It is still unknown how she died and who might be involved.

Nikal said she still has nine pins left but plans to order more and is looking at other ways to continue the campaign in the community.