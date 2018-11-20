BC Hydro has released a report showing the number of power outages tripling in the last five year due to severe weather events.

In the North, Central, and Southern Interior of the province saw a 20 per cent increase in the number of outages caused by down trees.

BC Hydro Spokes Person, Kevin Aquino says, “storms and severe weather events are becoming more frequent. This trend is likely to continue.”

In the North, the report identified significant events like the wildfire of 2016, which left over 6,000 people without power; not including those left without power after the 2017 and 2018 wildfires.

Aquino says statistics show half of British Columbians are not prepared when disaster strikes and every house should have an emergency kit.

Items for every emergency kit

. Flashlight

. Batteries

. Firs air kit

. Water

. Food

In the event of a power outage, Aquino says residents should contact 1-800-224-9376 or their website.