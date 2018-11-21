The Salvation Army is hoping to raise $70,000 this holiday season to support several initiatives in the Bulkley Valley (BV).

Salvation Army, BV Ministries Director, Tim Sharp says all the money raised from Kettle drives and other fundraisers will stay in the community.

“Some of the money in Houston goes to the Houston Christmas hampers, also goes to our food bank and the kid’s lunch program we do every day from Monday to Friday,” said Sharp.

A portion of the money will go towards starting a music program for the local elementary schools and sports programs to keep kids active.

Sharp says almost a third of people accessing services are children, which led them to expand the weekend backpack feeding program to include Telkwa Elementary School.

Adding they hope to expand the program in the future to include Houston.

In 2018 the Salvation Army in Smithers saw over 5,500 visits to the drop-in centre with an additional 4,000 bowls of soup served.

Sharp says they are always looking for volunteers. People they can sign up by coming into the office or contacting Brian at 250-877-1071 or email at Brian_Williams@can.salvationarmy.org.

“The more people we can get out to volunteer the easier it is to make the goal this year and the more we can collect and do in the community throughout the year.”

A full list of all of the fundraising events to support in the Bulkley Valley:

Nov 23rd Christmas in the valley (We will be at Bovill Square with a bouncing castle)

Dec 1st to Dec 9th Glacier Toyota Festival of Trees (At Glacier Toyota)

Dec 2nd Breakfast with Santa food drive (Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge)

Dec 8th Fill the sleigh toy and food drive (Smithers Red Apple)

Dec 13th & 14th The Moose SmithersStuff the Truck food drive

Dec 15th Houston RCMP Cram the Cruiser food drive at Buy-Low Foods

Dec 22nd Houston Christmas Hamper handout day(At the Houston Mall)

Dec 24th Last day of kettles