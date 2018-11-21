As Hudson Bay Mountain Resort gets ready to open for another winter season, they will be celebrating their 50th anniversary

The ski and snowboard hills will officially open this Friday, November 23 with fun prizes and giveaways for opening weekend.

Hudson Bay Mountain Inside Operations Manager, Lex Rey-Jones says they are looking forward to starting the season.

“We are a part of the playground of the North and striving to be the premier winter destination in the North,” said Rey-Jones.

The mountain first opened back in 1969 with one lift and only a few runs, expanding each year.

Rey-Jones says since opening people now come from all over just to hit the slopes in Smithers.

Every year, she says they get school trips from Haida Gwaii and about 30 people on spring-break from Alaska.

“We have pass holders from Australia. One guy I talked to last year was from Maine, U.S.A, so we try and pull from all over the North, and we seem to pull people from even farther,” said Rey-Jones.