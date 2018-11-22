The shops on Main Street are gearing up for the annual Christmas in Valley late night shopping event tomorrow.

On Friday, November 22, shops in downtown Smithers will be staying open until 11 pm to kick off the Christmas shopping season.

Grant Harris with the Smithers Merchants Association said this event has been going on for almost 30 years.

“Christmas In the Valley is merchants in downtown Smithers prime event, and it is family orientated,” said Harris.

In addition to the late night shops, Harris said there will be a visit from Santa and bouncy castle to keep the kids entertained.

He said there will also a raffle for two gift baskets valued at over a $1000 and individual shops running their own promotions.

“It’s about supporting local businesses, and the local merchants are very grateful for customer support,” said Harris.