One local shop in Smithers is hoping to do its part to reduce plastic pollution.

Dans Source for Sports announced on Facebook yesterday they would no longer be using plastic bags in the store.

Shoppers instead have the choice to purchase a reusable bag for $2 or bring in their own.

Store Manager, Christine Pali (paly) said they were shocked to see how big the response was.

The post has since been shared over 30 times with a lot of positive feedback.

“I think right now with social media people are becoming a little bit more aware… the younger generation is a lot more conscious of these issues, we want to do our part,” said Pali.

According to the Earth Day Network, Nearly 2-million single-use plastic bags are distributed worldwide every minute yet only 90% of plastic is recycled.

Approximately 8 Million metric tons of plastic winds up in the oceans each year.

Pali said it would be great to see other businesses on Main Street do the same.