It looks like the snow is here to stay in the Bulkley Valley, as we head into the weekend and early next week.

Meteorologist for Environment Canada, Bobby Sekhon says the snow falling today has the potential to continue into the afternoon and throughout the weekend.

“For the weekend the weather is not looking too bad, 60 per cent chance of flurries on Saturday with some fog patches hanging around,” said Sekhon.

He says Friday night into Saturday there some fog developing that will last into the morning.

The temperature for the weekend is looking like a high of 0 degrees with a low of -3 degrees.

Sekhon says moving into Sunday there is a slightly less chance of flurries, but the temperature will remain around the freezing mark.

“Sunday night is when the next system starts to arrive, and we are going to see some snow falling before Monday morning and Tuesday as well,” said Sekhon.

He says anywhere from five to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in the Bulkley Valley heading into next week.