You now have until 4:30pm on December 7th to return your electoral reform packages. This is a one week extension from the original November 30th deadline.

“We have worked closely with Canada Post to understand the full impact of rotating strikes on the referendum process,” said Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman in a statement.

“Rotating strikes have impacted accessibility. As a result, we have extended the deadline to ensure that voters are not prevented from participating through no fault of their own.”

Of the 13,928 registered voters in the Stikine riding, 2,147 packages have been screened, a total of 15.4%.

Registered voters who have not yet received their package can request one until midnight tonight. They can request a package by: