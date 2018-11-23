A grocery store in Smithers with no romaine lettuce on November 23, 2018 | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan

Smithers grocery stores have pulled romaine lettuce from their shelves in the wake of an E.coli outbreak.

NoFills, Safeway, and Bulkley Valley Wholesale have all removed romaine lettuce until further notice.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is advising individuals in Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick not to eat romaine lettuce until more is known about the outbreak.

Although no recalls have been issued many grocery stores across the country are removing it to stay on the safe side.

A notice posted in the Safeway in Smithers says, “as a precaution to protect our customers, we have proactively removed romaine lettuce from our shelves until further notice.”

Health Canada says they are investigating but the source of the outbreak is still unknown.