Experts on economic development, leadership, and emerging industries are coming back to the northern capital.

They will discuss the most current data and strategies on how to grow brands, communities, teams, and culture, as part of the 2019 #TrueNorth Business Development Forum. The event, co-hosted by the Prince George and BC Chambers of Commerce, is a one day program focusing on building a more resilient and prosperous northern BC.

“#TrueNorth is a unique conference in BC: it’s purpose-built for leaders, businesses and communities in the north,” said Val Litwin, President and CEO, BC Chamber of Commerce, in a statement.

“We need a gathering place like this now more than ever because issues like competitiveness and sustainable economic development can only be solved at the regional level.”

LNG Canada is the title partner for 2019 with the final investment decision. The Economic Development Partner will once again be Northern Development Initiative Trust, which will lead a discussion on northern business, including an afternoon breakout session focused on accessing funds to grow your business.

Three streams will be available for attendees, including leadership, clean tech, and a discussion on accessing funding, as hosted by NDIT.

While new speakers are expected to be added, there are three confirmed:

Joel McKay, CEO, Northern Development Initiative Trust;

David Irvine, Leadership Expert; and

Susannah Pierce, Director of External Relations, LNG Canada (Lunch Keynote)

“Following a successful #TrueNorth Forum in 2018, we reviewed the feedback received from attendees, creating additional opportunities for engagement – with a focus on economies across Northern BC and the issues being raised by member businesses and organizations,” said Todd Corrigall, CEO, Prince George Chamber of Commerce, in a statement.

“With the historic private investment from LNG Canada, businesses will have a strategic opportunity to gain a greater understanding of the opportunities available to them through this partnership.”

The 2019 #TrueNorth Business Development Forum is January 22nd at the Courtyard by Marriott in Prince George.