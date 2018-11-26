Senators to decide on back-to-work legislation as mail backlog pushes higher

Canada Post workers could be forced to end strike action tomorrow, but it might be too late.

A final Senate debate on the back to work legislation runs today. In the meantime, Canada Post and the workers’ union are taking a last shot at coming to an agreement. The postal service warns many Canadians may not get packages in time for Christmas as the overall mail backlog has pushed over 1 million.

Deadly implant issues may be under-reported in Canada

Health Canada may be under-reporting on a deadly medical implant issue.

A Star and CBC investigation found 1,400 people have died and 14,000 were injured by implants in the last decade. The investigation found Health Canada approves many devices based on outdated data from animal-based testing. It also found warnings can sometimes take years to be released.

Internal government report suggests some CRA workers snooping through tax files

A rogue tax worker could be nosing through your financial details.

CBC News says internal reports show some Canada Revenue Agency workers have been snooping through tax files for family, friends and co-workers. According to the report, none of these incidents were reported to police. The CRA has invested $10 million into software to track and deter unauthorized access.

Canadian hydro workers head to California as historic deadly fire comes under control

Nearly 250 people are still missing and at least 85 are dead in California.

But, the deadly Camp Fire is now under control after weeks of devastation and destruction. Canadian hydro workers are travelling to the Northern part of the state today to help inspect and repair thousands of kilometers of power lines.

Alert Ready test coming Wednesday

Expect your phone, TV and radio to blare an emergency signal on Wednesday afternoon.

The CRTC will be running a second nationwide test of the newly revamped alert ready system, which now includes texting on LTE capable cell phones. The system was tested in May, but many Canadians complained they hadn’t received the text.