The BC Government announced a plan to have 100% zero emission vehicle sales in the next 20 years.

In an effort to reduce the provinces greenhouse gas emissions, the government is requiring all light-duty cars and trucks sold in BC to be zero-emission vehicles by 2040.

Stikine MLA, Doug Donaldson said vehicles are the most significant source of greenhouse gas admissions in the province.

“Electric vehicles are more suitable for what we need in the North with the advancement of technology more better price-wise,” said Donaldson.

The plan is going to be introduced gradually with higher benchmarks every few years. Starting first with 10% ZEV sales by 2025 until they reach 100% by 2040.

Donaldson said a vital part of this is investing millions of dollars in installing more charging stations to support the increase in electric vehicles.

BC already has one of the largest charging and fuelling networks in Canada, with an electric vehicle charging station being installed in Smithers last year.

“Most companies either have an electric vehicle or will have in the next 20 years so if they to wan compete in the BC market they will have to be able to offer an electric vehicle,” said Donaldson.