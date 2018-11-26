Smithers Town Council is set to move forward with the Library/Art Gallery project at Tuesday nights council meeting.

At the meeting, the staff are recommending Council supports an application to Northern Development Initiative Trust Economic Diversification Infrastructure grant.

With the deadline for the application due in January, council has only two meetings before they break for the new year.

The grant application is to hopefully get 80 per cent funding for the multi-million dollar project.

Over the year the project has gained a lot of support from the community and council.

Last month Harvey and Corry Tremblay founders of Hy-Tech Drilling pledged to match all donations and non-federal grants for the project up to $1 million.

In addition to this project, council will also look at a staff report on the Airport Modernization progress as the project nears completion.

Council starts at 6:30 PM at the Town Council office on 1027 Aldous St, Smithers.