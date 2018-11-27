After a devastating wildfire season the Ministry of Forests, Lands, and Natural Resource is reporting the first of many areas to be fully rehabilitated.

BC Wildfire Service was able to get the 560 hector Pope Forest Service Road fire under control by early September.

Minister of Forests, Lands, and Natural Resource, Doug Donaldson said the project was a collaboration with the Gitxsan First Nation, whose traditional territory was directly affected by the fire.

“The 2018 wildfire season was a very difficult one for First Nations and other communities in the Northwest, and this successful partnership reflects our commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples,” said Donaldson.

The ministry reports the rehabilitation included cleaning 25.6 kilometres of fire guards that were set up around the fire to slow its spread

Timber that was cut down to create the fireguards for wildfire will be going to local mills in the Skeena region.

In an attempt to prevent landslides from the soil erosion, new grass was seeded to minimize the effect.

Hereditary Chief Xhliiyemlaxha of the Gitxsan First Nation said: “we want meaningful consultation and relationships with the government and this is an example of how we can work together for decisions on the land.”