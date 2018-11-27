Chocolate on display at the Out of Hand Christmas shop on November 27, 2018 | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan

The Bulkley Valley has a wealth of self-taught craftsman making everything from home furnishings to edible treats.

Donna Pokorny from South Hazelton is one local craftswoman that started her homemade chocolate business.

“The response has been awesome. This year is better than ever,” said Pokorny.

Some of her flavours include espresso, chocolate peanut butter, and dark chocolate.

Pokorny says she first got involved making chocolate after a demonstration by one of her instructors in her public speaking class.

She began making her own unique creations and selling it part time at farmers markets.

Pokorny turned it into a full-time business after the encouragement of a friend, and her creations are now sold in Topley, Hazelton, Smithers, and Terrace.