Anyone looking to cut their own Christmas tree can now get a permit to do so.

They can be obtained at the local natural resource district office and FrontCounter BC office, or by going online. Details on specific cutting requirements and approved harvest areas can be provided at natural resource district offices. Details for the Nadina district are available here.

Things to keep in mind when cutting your tree is that it is illegal to cut in an unauthorized area and that you cannot sell a tree cut with the permit.

Tips when cutting a Christmas tree include:

Leave home prepared. Bring ropes, gloves, tools, tire chains, a first aid kit, a mobile phone and warm clothing;

Drive carefully. Be prepared for logging trucks;

Make sure to find the right tree before cutting. Some permits specify only one tree can be cut;

Do not leave a pointed stump as this may cause injury to livestock, wildlife, pets or humans;

Choose a tree that can be cut near the base and is easy to transport. Wasted tree remains left in the forest can form a summer fire hazard; and

Clean up and remove all debris associated with the activity.

Before cutting, it is asked you check online maps provided by the districts to ensure you are cutting in the designated area.