Council has agreed to donate the land at 1621 Main Street to allow Smithers community service to build more affordable apartments.

Once the project is complete, it will provide approximately 15 new apartments for people in the community.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach said it is great how much investment is going into housing in the community.

“Everyone knows that rental housing in our community is tight and our hope is that this project will work on addressing this need,” said Bachrach.

He said there would be a mixture of housing, offering accommodations for people with different levels of income.

One of the conditions on the land is that 30 per cent of the units for households with moderate incomes, 50 per cent for low-to-moderate incomes, and 20 per cent to homes with low incomes.

The land in question was a former highways maintenance yard that was gifted to the town by the provincial government some years ago and has been sitting mostly vacant.

“Smithers community housing has a great track record working with BC housing to deliver housing solution in our community,” said Bachrach.