Wireless alerts are being tested across Canada Wednesday from Alert Ready.

At 1:55pm, the notification will be sent to compatible wireless devices, such as smartphones, alongside routine television and radio tests. To make sure you receive the notification, the government asks you go to the Alert Ready website and make sure your device is wireless public-alerting compatible, make sure you are connected to an LTE (or 4G) cellular network at the time it is issued, and update your device with the latest cellular software.

“They are intended to complement, not replace, emergency alerting processes already in place. Wireless alerts will build on other alert tools in B.C. such as the Provincial Emergency Notification System, social media, and in a number of communities, subscription text alerts, sirens and other alerting mechanisms, said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General and Minister Responsible for Emergency Preparedness, in a statement.

Emergency Management BC is responsible for issuing emergency notifications on the Alert Ready system in the province and will initially use wireless alerting for tsunami threats only, with plans to expand to other emergencies and hazards in the future.

This alert will affect Vista Radio stations, with the notice playing briefly at 1:55pm, along with the alerts sent to smartphones and other devices.